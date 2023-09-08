New Harvest Assembly of God will be distributing free bags of non-perishable groceries from 3-4 p.m. Sept. 17 as long as supplies last. There will also be a hot meal, fellowship and prayer. For more information, call 502-607-0306.

The church is located at 3864 U.S. 127 South.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription