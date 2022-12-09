Free bags of non-perishable groceries will be distributed from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at New Harvest Assembly of God. Distribution will take place as long as supplies last.

The church is located at 3864 U.S. 127 S. For more information, call 502-607-0306.

