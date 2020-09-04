New Harvest Assembly of God will host a benevolence event from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20.

The church will distribute free bags of nonperishable groceries as long as supplies last via drive-thru. 

An ID is required.

The church is located at 3864 U.S. 127 South.

For more information call 502-607-0306.

 

