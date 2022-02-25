The next Civil War Roundtable meeting will take place at 7 p.m. March 7 on Zoom. Brad Asher will speak about "the most hated man in Kentucky," Gen. Stephen Burbridge. 

The Zoom link can be accessed at pspl.org under events for adults. 

