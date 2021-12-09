North Frankfort Baptist Church is hosting Christmas with "The Chosen" at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at the church located at 7945 Owenton Road. 

Tickets can be purchased at https://faithcontentnetwork.brushfire.com/thechosen/522175?fbclid=IwAR37KTpQ5qJl1FMpQAX1mgz1EHJSPSxhwcHYPnhf3e-ZuU-tLZHT-FNAok0.

