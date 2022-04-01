North Frankfort Baptist Church will celebrate Easter Sunday April 17 at the church, 7945 Owenton Road. 

There will be a sunrise service and breakfast at 7 a.m., Sunday School at 10 a.m. and a celebration service at 11 a.m. There will also be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new foyer addition. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription