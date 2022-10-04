North Frankfort Baptist Church will host a three-day revival later this month.

Starting each evening at 7 p.m. from Oct. 17-19, Rev. Paul Briscoe from Lockport Baptist Church will be the guest speaker. There will also be special music each night.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription