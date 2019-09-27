I wrote last week that I would share some tips this week for predicting the winter by natural signs. I apologize but those tips will have to wait until next week.
Instead, we’ll focus this week on the October Overview for those still planting in a greenhouse, low tunnel or cold frame since all planting in the unprotected garden is over.
Remember, if you’re planting trees or shrubs to give them “a $10 hole for a $5 bush” and keep them watered until Mother Nature decides to help, and then even beyond. If you don’t water newly planted trees and shrubs, then you’ve wasted your money buying them and time planting.
October Overview
Moon phases: The light moon is in force as October begins and returns with the new (light) moon on Oct. 27 to end the month and take us into November. The new moon — or no moon visible in the sky — came to rule on Sept. 28 and continues until the full moon arrives at 5:08 p.m. on Oct. 13.
When the light moon is in force, plant above-ground producers and when the dark moon rules it’s below-ground producers — but now only if you can protect the veggies. I know it’s hard to believe as hot and dry as it’s been, but one of these days that’s going to change.
Ideally, check the signs and plant when one of the fertile signs rules. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries or Leo, is in force. If you can only utilize one aspect of the system, I would suggest going with the moon phases.
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above) before proceeding with any planting anywhere, or other activities. October begins with the very fertile sign Scorpio (the secrets) ruling, so we’ll begin there.
Fertile days: These are the most fertile signs in the zodiac. Here they are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur.
Scorpio (the secrets), Oct. 1, 27-28, light moon ruling all; Pisces (the feet), Oct. 9-11, light moon; Taurus (the neck) rules Oct. 14-15, dark moon; and Cancer (the breast) Oct. 19-20, dark moon.
There are 10 days this month ruled by the most fertile signs: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus and Cancer. They are evenly distributed with the light moon ruling five of them while the dark moon is in for four and all but the last 22 minutes of the fifth on Oct. 27, so we’ll count it as a dark moon day.
So-so days: These aren’t particularly fertile nor destructive, just so-so. Sagittarius (the thighs), Wednesday-Thursday and Oct. 29-30; Capricorn (the knees), Friday-Saturday and Oct. 31 (spilling over to Nov. 1-2); and Aquarius (the legs), Oct. 6-8. There are 10 days this month ruled by the so-so signs, all with the light moon ruling.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for cultivating your garden, cleaning out fence rows — anything but planting.
Here’s when they rule: Aries (the head), Oct. 12-13; and Leo (the heart) Oct. 21-22. There are four days ruled by killing signs; the minimum.
Bean/pea days: Gemini (the arms) rules Oct. 16-18. It’s too late in the season to plant beans and expect them to make it to harvest before fall.
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) rules Oct. 23-24; and Libra (the reins) is up for Oct. 25-26. There are four flowering days in October.
These are bloom days and flowers planted when they rule should bloom and do so abundantly. Any of these days are great for your fall mums or pansies that will last into the fall, even the winter — the pansies, that is, not the mums that can’t stand a hard freeze.
General tips
Making changes: Again, this month there are no perfect days for making changes that follow the formula: when the moon is in the dark phase and the signs are going out of the body beyond anything that functions. The so-so signs at both ends of the month are all in the light moon as are the Pisces days.
There will be no perfect days until December. Until then my suggestion would be going with the so-so days and Pisces — Wednesday- Oct. 11 and Oct. 29-31 and on into November since they are going out of the body beyond anything that functions.
I know there are many who believe going with the dark moon is best, but it rules when the signs are all in the trunk of the body and those are the signs that rule things that function, not the best for making changes.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules Tuesday-Oct. 12 and Oct. 28-31 and until the full moon on Nov. 12.
The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.