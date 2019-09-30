The Paul Sawyier Public Library will host an evening of fibs, fabrications and flat-out fiction with the Official Kentucky Liar’s Contest at 6 p.m. today in celebration of Kentucky Storytelling Month.
Anyone can tell a tall tale, and the library suggests bringing your best to "compete for marvelous prizes, bragging rights and the title of 'Kentucky’s Best Liar.' ”
All ages may enter by putting your name in the “Liar’s Hat” beginning at 5:30 p.m. Contestants will be drawn at 6 p.m., and up to 10 “liars” may tell. The “lies” should be short stories 3-5 minutes in length. No notes or reading aloud are permitted. You must tell your “lie” with yourself as the main character of your tale. Subject matter should be family friendly.
Prizes will be awarded by decision of the judges. Contestants will be judged on technique, story development, originality and effectiveness. Judges’ decisions are final.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information on the Liar’s Contest, contact Diane Dehoney at 352-2665 x108 or diane@pspl.org.