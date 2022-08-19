Ol' Elkhorn Pickers Club will perform in concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene. 

The church is located at 1490 Louisville Road in Frankfort.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription