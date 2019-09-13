According to Home Gardening in Kentucky, today is the final day for planting in the unprotected garden — and it’s a killing day anyway, so you don’t want to plant those radishes. Therefore, unless it’s in a low tunnel, cold frame or green house, we’re through planting for the year!
A ‘killing week’ ahead
Of the next eight days — now through next Saturday, Sept. 21 — six of them are no-plant featuring three ruled by the killing sign Aries (the heart) today, Sunday and Monday. Then there are three Ember Days. They occur on Wednesday, Friday and next Saturday.
These days can be used for cleaning up your spent garden if you’re not still harvesting. Whatever you do, don’t plant, except …
… On Tuesday, the only good day for planting, which happens to be a great one for below-ground producers. The moon is in the dark phase and the very fertile sign Taurus (the neck) is in force. Any planting should, of course, be in a protected environment since, as hard as it is to believe with the weather we’ve had this week, frost is statistically just around the corner with cold weather close on its heels.
In a couple of months, we’ll be talking longingly about these hot September days.
Ember Days
As we’ve seen across the planting season, these suckers occur several times each year on specified times tied to the church calendar. You can look that up on the internet if you’re interested.
For gardeners, they’re super killing days and we don’t want to be planting when they are in force. Thankfully, we didn’t have a week during the planting season, like the one we’re embarking on with three general killing days and three Ember Days across the next eight days.
Readers have asked me to explain why Ember Days aren’t good planting days, and I can’t. All I know is what I’ve read and heard from long-time followers of the phases of signs — and seen in my own gardens.
Time to talk about the winter
As sad as it is, it’s time to start pondering the winter of late 2019 and early 2020. To date, I have on hand a report from Fogwarn Cindy Howard, who recruited some other fog counters for this season.
Her formula, an age-old one, suggests the number of fogs in August equates to the number of snows in winter. Cindy says she and her late grandmother used to enjoy counting those August fogs when she was a little girl and she’s preserved the tradition.
Also, I’ve heard from a reader who’s sighted two solid black woolly worms. That means, if you’ve forgotten, the winter will be bad from beginning to end.
If you’d like to join the fun by making a prediction, I’d be glad to share your prognostication with print and digital subscribers to Your Hometown Newspaper. All my contact information is above so you can be in touch that way or just drop it by the newspaper, 1216 Wilkinson Blvd. to the attention of Hannah Brown. She’ll see that I get your prediction for inclusion in the column.
Time was we had hundreds of entries each year with school children to adults basing their predictions on natural phenomena. But times change — even if the interest in the winter does not.
Let me hear from you. We’d love to share your prediction. No big contest, no prize money, just the notoriety of being published!
And in closing…
• Cleaning up the garden: Remember the three options — do nothing and leave all the dead plants on the plot; plow under spent plants; remove plants from the garden, break up ground and plant a cover crop. The choices go from least to most desirable — and the choice is yours.
• First Day of Fall and Autumnal Equinox is Sept. 23, 3:50 a.m. Then it’s three more months of decreasing daylight before the cycle takes a turn at the Winter Solstice on Dec. 21 in the next week featuring — or all things — Ember Days! After the Winter Solstice, the days will start getting longer again — and with that comes preparation for gardening in 2020.