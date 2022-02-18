Comedian Eddie Murphy starred in one of his all time classics "Trading Places." In this 1983 comedy, Murphy plays a street con-artist that makes his living by being a street hustler.

Through a crazy twist of events, Murphy trades his poor, hustling lifestyle for that of a rich businessman who works for a brokerage firm. Now, Murphy has to adjust his way of living and the businessman does as well. Perhaps this may be one of Murphy’s most stellar performances.

"For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him." — 2 Corinthian 5:21

One of the most remarkable things about Jesus was His ability to always keep His flesh in check. This verse tells us that he never once sinned — not even a little bit. He never looked at a woman with lust; He never got mad because someone was driving a slow donkey; He never even mumbled a small cuss word. He was the ultimate example of spiritual maturity.

This is what qualified Him to be our Savior. His blood was sinless. On the cross, Jesus actually traded places with you and I. He became every little and big mistake that we have made and will ever make. He received the penalty for being a sinner even though He had not actually sinned. The penalty was death. That is what I call real love.

The Bible says that, after Jesus was beaten and the sin of the whole world came on Him, it was very difficult to tell that it was a human being on the cross (Isaiah 52:14).

The love that He and God had for you and I is something that we must never forget. It should always be at the forefront of our minds. Everything in life is connected to the cross.

Let’s see what else 2 Corinthian 5:21 says, now that we understand the sin part. It also says that we were made the righteousness of God in Him. One moment I was a sinner and in wrong standing with God. When I called on the name of Jesus, out of a repentant heart, I became saved and in right standing with God.

Just like Jesus didn’t do anything wrong to have sin come on Him — well, I didn’t do anything right to have righteousness come on me. It is a gift from God. So then my righteousness in God is not based on my performance. It is not based on my good deeds. It is not based on my church attendance. It is based on His performance. It is based on His grace. It is based on His unwavering love for me.

Dear friend, on that cross, Jesus traded places with you and made you right with Him. He took your sin and the penalty of it and gave you his righteousness. Now you can come boldly into the throne room and find grace to help in the time of need. All I can say is — wow!

The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.

