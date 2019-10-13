Paddlepalooza will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday at River View Park, 404 Wilkinson Blvd. Canoers, kayakers and stand up paddleboarders (SUP) enthusiasts will have the opportunity to get on the water and enjoy the beauty of Kentucky.
Beginning at 2 p.m., the first group will launch with a guide, paddle down river to Lock and Dam No. 4, lock though, take out at the Buffalo Trace Distillery boat ramp, shuttled to the distillery for a tour of the grounds, then back to the river to lock back through and finish back at the boat ramp.
Canoe, kayak and SUP rentals will be available throughout the day. For tickets, visit www.adventurecentral.com.