Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church, 316 Ann St. The group gathers at 6 p.m. to share a snack and catch up. The speaker, John Carlin, begins at 6:30 p.m.

Carlin, who has moved back to Frankfort from Colorado, will be sharing information about the exercise/cycling program he developed in Colorado.

