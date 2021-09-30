Troop 281 held an Eagle Ceremony for Patrick Rupinen on Sept. 17 at the Church of the Ascension. Patrick became the troops 144 Eagle Scout.

Patrick is a sophomore at Lexington Catholic High School and attends the Good Shepherd Catholic Church. He earned 33 merit badges and earned his bronze and gold palms.

He held positions in scouting as a quartermaster, librarian, historian, den chief, patrol leader and assistant senior patrol leader. Patrick received the troops outstanding Scout of the Year Award in 2020.

Patrick's Eagle Project was planting trees as a windbreak at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church. It took him 71.25 hours to complete the project. He passed his Eagle Board of Review on July 29, 2021.

Patrick and Kathy Rupinen are the parents of Patrick.

