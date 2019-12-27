Editor’s note: The library will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Normal hours will resume Thursday.
Sunday
2:30 p.m. Play, build, and create with Legos for families with children of all ages in the Youth Program Room.
Monday
11:30 a.m. Join us for a New Year’s Eve celebration with lots of games, crafts, and activities for families with children of all ages in the Youth Program Room. Come watch the ball drop at noon!
6:30 p.m. Creating a Vision Board for teens in grades 6-12 in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
Thursday
6:30 p.m. Film Discussion meets in the Sower Board Room to discuss Fahrenheit 451 directed by Francois Truffaut starring Julie Christie.
Friday
11 a.m. Explore the world of Antarctic animals with stories, games, and crafts. Families with kids of all ages are welcome in the Youth Program Room.
Saturday
9:30 a.m. Breakfast With a Book meets in the River Room to discuss The Lottery and Other Stories by Shirley Jackson. This group meets every 5th Saturday and has spaces available if you are interested in joining.
11 a.m. Make and Take Crafts for families with children of all ages in the Youth Program Room.