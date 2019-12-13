Monday
4:30 p.m. Tweens in grades 3-5, join the fun in the Nutcracker Escape Room. Meet in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Teen Book Discussion Group meets in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
7 p.m. Mystery Book Group meets in the Sower Board Room.
Tuesday
11 a.m.Storytime for children ages 0-24 months will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. PSPL At the Movies Discussion Group will meet in the River Room to discuss the Bing Crosby/Fred Astaire film “Holiday Inn.”
6:30 p.m. Family Storytime for children of all ages will be in the Youth Program Room.
Wednesday
10 a.m. Storytime for toddlers ages 2-3 will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
4:30 p.m. Holiday Kitchen Science for kids, grades K-2 will be in the Youth Program Room. Use everyday kitchen items to create amazing holiday-inspired experiments. Registration is required.
Thursday
11 a.m. STEAMing Through Snow for preschoolers ages 4-5 will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
2:30 p.m. Homeschool Art Hour for those in grades 3-12 will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Sugar Cookie Decorating for families with children of all ages will be in the Youth Program Room.
Friday
11 a.m. Family Story Time for children of all ages will be in the Youth Program Room.
Saturday
2:30 a.m. The Civil War Roundtable and the Capital City Museum will present Life & Politics of Vice President Richard Mentor Johnson in the River Room. Kentuckian Richard Mentor Johnson was one of the most famous and controversial politicians of his day. Drawing on her recent book, historian Christina Snyder will discuss the forces that shaped Johnson’s life and career.