The Paul Sawyier Public Library, 319 Wapping St., is hosting Star Wars Week this week. Events include a DYI lightsaber earrings making class and Star Wars trivia at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jedi training at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Star Wars Putt-Putt Golf at 11 a.m. Friday and more.
The week concludes Saturday with Star Wars Saturday at 11 a.m. The event includes crafts and activities. Also, participants can meet members of the 501st Legion — an international fan-based organization dedicated to the construction and wearing of screen-accurate replicas of Imperial Stormtrooper armor, Sith Lords, Clone Troopers and more. All ages are welcome. Registration is not required for the Saturday event.
For a full list of activities and registration information, visit www.pspl.org or call 502-352-2665.