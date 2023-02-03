Monday
6:30 p.m.: Valentine’s Day Escape Room for kids in grades 3-5. Register for this program online or by calling the library. The event will be held in the Youth Program Room.
Tuesday
11:30 a.m.: Preschool story time for those kids ages 4-5 and their parent or caregiver. Register for this event which will be held in the Youth Program Room.
6:30 p.m.: Family Game Night in the Youth Program Room.
6:30 p.m.: Meet local artist Shaun Murphy and learn about his sculpture collection, All the Presidents Heads, on display in the PSPL lobby throughout the month of February! This event will be held in the River Room.
Wednesday
6 p.m.: Yoga for Beginners led by Grace Rogers will be held in the River Room. Registration is required so don’t wait as space is limited for this program.
Thursday
1 p.m.: Career Assistance. Meet with Misty Seitz of the Kentucky Career Center in the Sower Board Room for one-on-one coaching and job search assistance, including resume building. Schedule an appointment in advance by calling 502-904-3373 or emailing mseitz@ckycareer.com.
2:30 p.m.: Homeschool Club for families with children that are homeschooled. Please register one member of the family for this event which will be held in the Youth Program Room.
6 p.m.: Paying for College 101 presented by Candis Tingle of the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority. This program is to help high school seniors and parents get a better understanding of the financial aid application process. Participants will learn about financial aid packages, specifics on application filing methods, completing the FAFSA and student loan options. This program will be held in the River Room.
6:30 p.m.: AniManga Club for teens in grades 6-12 in the Youth Program Room.
Friday
10:30 a.m.: Story time for families with children of all ages in the River Room.
Saturday
11 a.m.: Families with kids of all ages, create and decorate Valentine Day cards to keep or share. Registration is required. This event will be held in the Youth Program Room.
1 p.m.: Quilt Art: Examining the Narrative in Kentucky Quilts. Based on historical records and oral history interviews, Dr. Pearlie M. Johnson discusses 19th century quilts made by black women living and working on slave plantations, traditional quilts made by African American women of the 20th century, as well as art quilts made by women of all cultural groups of the 21st century. Johnson is professor emerita of Pan-African Studies and Art History at the University of Louisville. This program was funded in part by Kentucky Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities and will be held in the River Room.
