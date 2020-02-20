If new employment is one of your resolutions for 2020, make sure you check out the Frankfort Job Fair at the Paul Sawyier Public Library on Tuesday, March 3, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the River Room.
This event is an opportunity for job seekers to meet with local agencies that are currently hiring, as well as learn about job resources that are available for free in the community.
Several local businesses and organizations are already confirmed to attend, including, Canoe Kentucky, Elastometall, City of Frankfort, Franklin County Regional Jail, Bluegrass Community Action Partnership, Office of Vocational Rehab, Fayette County Detention Center, Neil Huffman Auto Mall, U.S. Census Bureau, Rebecca Ruth Candy, Valvoline, Nashville Wire Products, MPW and the Commonwealth of Kentucky Personnel Cabinet.
Local employers who would like to join the event have until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, to contact the library at diane@pspl.org or 502-352-2665 to reserve a table.
Attendees should bring extra copies of their resume and dress appropriately for a job interview.
Kentucky Career Center Bluegrass will be onsite to help prepare individuals to be successful in their job search. Assistance with online applications, updating resumes, and interview tips will be provided. Many of the employers onsite will be looking to actively recruit so it is important that participants are prepared with an updated resume.
Participants who would like in-depth assistance creating or revising their resumes are encouraged to meet with a Career Center representative prior to the job fair. Career Center staff will be at the library from 9 a.m. until noon on Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the Sower Board Room. They may also be reached at Kentucky Career Center, 100 Technology Drive, Suite 2, Georgetown, KY 40324, or by calling 502-863-2402.
While the Frankfort Job Fair is designed for job seekers and those seeking employment resources, all are welcome to attend. For up-to-date information about this event, visit www.pspl.org.
