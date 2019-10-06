"Ripped From the Headlines: a Civil Civic Conversation" will be 6:30 p.m. Monday at Paul Sawyier Public Library, 319 Wapping St.
The discussion topic will be climate change and energy policy.
The discussion group, which meets on the first Monday of each month, is cosponsored by the library and The State Journal. Citizens interested in civil discourse about controversial political topics of the times are encouraged to participate.
Divergent viewpoints are welcomed and encouraged. Participants are asked to be respectful of opinions that differ from their own.