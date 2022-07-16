Monday

6 p.m.: Adults, create your own mini book page wreath using a Mason jar ring and discarded book pages! This craft event will be held in the River Room. Please register online at pspl.org or call the library.

6:30 p.m.: Teens, grades 6-12, enjoy playing games. Refreshments will be served. Register online for this event which will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.

6:30 p.m.: Speculative Fiction Discussion Group will meet in the River Room to discuss "How Long 'til Black Future Month" by N.K. Jemisin.

Tuesday

6 p.m.: Adults, create your own mini book page wreath using a Mason jar ring and discarded book pages! This craft event will be held in the River Room. Please register online or call the library. This is a repeat of Monday’s craft event.

6:30 p.m.: Family Tiny Art Workshop. Registration is required.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m.: Enjoy a story time with special guests Elephant and Piggie from the Elephant and Piggie series by Mo Willems. Registration is required. This event will be held at the Ward Oates Amphitheater.

4:30 p.m.: Kids in grades 1-2, explore the science of water with fun experiments. Registration is required for this event which will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.

6 p.m.: Yoga for Beginners led by Grace Rogers. Registration is required for this event which will be held in the River Room.

7 p.m.: Virtual RPG, Fateful Rescue. For more information, go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

10:30 a.m.: What can you construct using a variety of blocks? This program is for families with children of all ages. Please register for this event which will be held in the River Room.

6:30 p.m.: Tweens, grades 3-5, design and build your own robot. Register online for this workshop which will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.

6:30 p.m.: Kentucky Book Group meets in the River Room to discuss "These Prisoning Hills" by Christopher Rowe.

7:30 p.m.: Pool Party at Juniper Hill Aquatic Center for those that finish the Summer Reading challenge. Stop by the library to get your ticket. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Friday

10:30 p.m.: Space themed fun for families with children of all ages. This program will be held at Juniper Hill Park. Meet at the Jack Williams Pavilion.

2:30 p.m.: Say YES to community, snacks and summer fun for teens in grades 6-12. Get connected to activities and resources for youth at PSPL and in the community. This program is offered in partnership with Just Say Yes, a coalition based at the Franklin County Health Department.

Saturday

10 a.m.: KONA Ice Truck will be at the library until 2 p.m. Bring your checkout receipt from that day to the truck to get a free ice. Larger sizes may be available for purchase.

11 a.m.: Tiny Art Show. Drop in and enjoy the artwork created by library patrons of all ages over the summer from the tiny art kits. The art show will be held in the River Room.

