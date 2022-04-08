Paul Sawyier Public Library to close at noon on Good Friday

The Paul Sawyier Public Library will close at noon on Friday, April 15, in observance of Good Friday.

Monday

6 p.m.: Virtual Teen Book Group meets for discussion on "The Gilded Ones" by Namina Forna. Register at pspl.org to receive a link to this event.

Tuesday

4:30 p.m.: Simple Science experiments for all ages. This event will be held in the River Room. Please register online for this in-person event.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m.: Story time all about bubbles for families with children of all ages. Registration is required. This event will be held at the Ward Oates Amphitheater.

4:30 p.m.: For kids in grades K-2, explore the science of Mother Nature through experiments. Register is required for this event which will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.

7 p.m.: Virtual RPG, Fateful Rescue. For more information, go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

1 p.m.: Meet with Christie Hoskins of the Kentucky Career Center for one-on-one coaching and job search assistance. Please schedule an appointment in advance by calling 859-779-4622 or emailing choskins@ckycareers.com.

4:30 p.m.: Tween and teens in grades 3-12 join us for Art at the Park the monthly get together full of art and fun. This month, we will discover the fun art of pulled string painting. Registration is required. Meet at Cove Spring Park

Friday

10:30 a.m.: Story time all about bubbles for families with children of all ages. Registration is required. This event will be held at the Ward Oates Amphitheater.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription