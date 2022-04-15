Sunday

The Paul Sawyier Public Library will be closed Sunday in observance of Easter.

Monday

10:30 a.m.: Parents & Tots story time for young children, ages 2-3, accompanied by an adult. This program will be held in the River Room. Register to attend the event at pspl.org. Registration is required.

11:30 a.m.: Preschool story time for children ages 4-5. This program will be held in the River Room. Registration is required.

6 p.m.: Virtual Teen Craft Night. Register to receive a link to this event.

6:30 p.m.: The library and Broadstone Books present an evening with Louisville poet Lynnell Edwards. Edwards will read from her latest collection, "This Great Green Valley," which arrived right at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. This poetry reading will be held in the River Room.

Tuesday

11 a.m.: Book Babies story time for children ages birth to 23 months. This program will be held in the River Room. Please register for this event.

4:30 p.m.: Simple Science experiments for all ages. This event will be held in the River Room. Register online for this in-person event.

6:30 p.m.: Imagination Playground for families with kids of all ages. This event will be held in the Youth Program Room.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m.: Story time all about lemurs for families with children of all ages. Registration is required. This event will be held at the Ward Oates Amphitheater.

4:30 p.m.: For kids in grades K-2, design a colorful piece of art with string. Registration is required for this event which will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.

6 p.m.: Yoga for Beginners with Grace Rogers. Please register for this in-person class as space is limited. Meet in the River Room.

7 p.m.: Virtual RPG, Fateful Rescue. For more information, go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

4:30 p.m.: Tweens, grades 3-5, create a tie-dye shirt. Registration is required. Meet in the Youth Program Room.

6 p.m.: Virtual Dungeons & Dragons for Teens. Please register to receive a link to this online program.

6:30 p.m.: Kentucky Book Discussion Group meets to discuss "The Girl Singer" by Marianne Worthington. This event will be held in the River Room.

Friday

10:30 a.m.: Story time all about lemurs for families with children of all ages. Registration is required. This event will be held at the Ward Oates Amphitheater.

Saturday

12:30 p.m.: Community Seed Swap in the River Room until 2:30 p.m. or until seeds are gone. Pick up some new seed packets and bring your own to swap out for others. Meet other local gardeners and exchange gardening tips. Seeds generously donated by Bridgeport Christian Church.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription