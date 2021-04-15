Monday
7 p.m. "The Devastating Flu Pandemic of 1918" lecture, presented by Murray State University professor James S. Humphreys, will explore ways in which health authorities attempted to combat the virus. The lessons from a pandemic that occurred a century ago hold lessons for us today, as we strive to defeat the COVID virus in order to rebuild stable, thriving societies throughout the world. Register at pspl.org to receive a link to join this online event.
Tuesday
6:30 p.m. Macramé Wall Art craft for teens in grades 6-12. Register is required. A kit will be provided and patrons will be contacted to arrange pickup after registering for the event.
7 p.m. Virtual Family Night with kids of all ages. Join us for activities all about movement! Register for this event to receive a link to the program.
7 p.m. "Hummingbirds Life History and Backyard Tips" presented by the Frankfort Audubon Society. Register at pspl.org to receive a link to join this virtual event.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. Tweens in grades 3-5, create a duct tape pencil holder and bookmark. Registration is required to receive a link to join this program. A kit will be provided and patrons will be contacted to arrange pickup after registering for the event. Please note: registering for this event and collecting a kit are commitments to attending the live virtual program.
6:30 p.m. Teens in grades 6-12, give creative writing a try with a unique monthly exercise. April is National Poetry Month! Celebrate by writing haikus. Registration is required for a link to join this live, virtual program.
7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Curse of the Strahd with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.
Thursday
6:30 p.m. Family Game Night via Zoom. Families with kids of all ages can have fun answering simple questions during virtual family game night. Players have 5 seconds to come up with three answers before the buzzer rings!
Friday
4:30 p.m. Teen Advisory Group meeting via Zoom. Register to receive a link to join this meeting.
6 p.m. Continue your celebration of Kentucky Writers' Day as we host a virtual reading by Kentucky Poets Laureate, past and present. No registration necessary. Join this live virtual event on the PSPL Facebook page.
