2:30 p.m.: Kentucky Poets Laureate Reading with Richard Taylor, Joe Survant, Sena Jeter Naslund, Maureen Morehead, Frank X Walker, George Ella Lyon, Jeff Worley, Crystal Wilkinson, and the soon-to-be announced 2023-2024 Kentucky Poet Laureate. This event is free and will be in the River Room.

