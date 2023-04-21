2:30 p.m.: Kentucky Poets Laureate Reading with Richard Taylor, Joe Survant, Sena Jeter Naslund, Maureen Morehead, Frank X Walker, George Ella Lyon, Jeff Worley, Crystal Wilkinson, and the soon-to-be announced 2023-2024 Kentucky Poet Laureate. This event is free and will be in the River Room.
7 p.m.: Mystery Book Discussion Group will meet in the Community Room for discussion on "Death By Darjeeling" by Laura Childs.
Tuesday
11:30 a.m.: Preschool Story Time for children ages 4-5 and their parent or caregiver will be in the Youth Program Room. Please register for the event at pspl.org.
6:30 p.m.: Book discussion on this year's One Book One Frankfort selection, "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" and "Through the Looking-Glass" by Lewis Carroll. Please register online for this event, which will be in the Sower Board Room.
Wednesday
10:30 a.m.: Storytime for young children, ages 2-3, and their parent of caregiver will be in the Youth Program Room. Register for this event.
4:30 p.m.: Kids in grades K-2, explore the science of water. Registration is required. This program will be in the Youth Services Program Room.
6 p.m.: Story time for children ages 0-24 months and their parent or caregiver will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required for this story time.
Thursday
11:30 a.m.: Story time for children ages 0-24 months and their parent or caregiver will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required for this story time.
2:30 p.m.: Homeschool Club meets at the Old State Capitol. Please register for this program.
6:30 p.m.: Mad Hatter Tea Party Escape Room for teens in grades 6-12 in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m.: Book discussion on this year's One Book One Frankfort selection, "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" and "Through the Looking-Glass" by Lewis Carroll. Register at pspl.org for this event, which will be held in the Sower Board Room.
Friday
10:30 a.m.: Reading by the River story time for families with children of all ages. Join us at the Ward Oates Amphitheater.
Saturday
1 p.m.: RPG Demo Day playing Legend of the Five Rings. Join gamers in the Community Room for an afternoon of intrigue.
