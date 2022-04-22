Sunday

2 p.m.: Benjamin Lee of Benjamin’s Flowers and Gifts will offer decorating tips and tricks to make your Derby party (or other springtime soiree) one to remember. Be sure to wear your favorite hat or fascinator to take part in our Derby Hat Contest! This event will be held in the River Room.

Monday

10:30 a.m.: Parents & Tots story time for young children, ages 2-3, accompanied by an adult. This program will be held in the River Room. Registration is required and can be done at pspl.org.

11:30 a.m.: Preschool story time for children ages 4-5. This program will be held in the River Room. Registration is required.

6 p.m.: Virtual Teen Game Night. Register to receive a link to this event.

7 p.m.: Mystery Book Discussion Group meets in the River Room to discuss "Finlay Donovan Is Killing It" by Elle Cosimano.

Tuesday

11 a.m.: Book Babies story time for children ages birth to 23 months. This program will be held in the Youth Program Room. Please register for this event.

4:30 p.m.: Simple Science experiments for all ages. This event will be held in the River Room. Register online for this in-person event.

6:30 p.m.: Family Playdough Night for families with kids of all ages. This event will be held in the Youth Program Room.

7 p.m.: Virtual RPG Demo Night: Blood is Thicker. Learn to play Deadlands, the weird, wild west roleplaying game powered by Savage Worlds! Join a posse of gunslingers, shamans, mad scientists, and card sharks who deal with the devil as they face off against the most blood chilling horrors to lurk in the American west. Please register as space is limited. For more information, contact Jonathan at jonathan@pspl.org.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m.: Shake, rattle and roll story time for families with children of all ages. Registration is required. This event will be held at the Ward Oates Amphitheater.

4:30 p.m.: For kids in grades K-2, explore the world of bees. Registration is required for this event which will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.

7 p.m.: Virtual RPG, Fateful Rescue. For more information, go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

4:30 p.m.: PokeClub at Cove Springs Park for families with kids of all ages. Feel free to bring your own cards and devices. Registration is required. Meet by the waterfall at Cove Spring Park.

6:30 p.m.: Story by Story, a monthly storytelling series for adults and mature teens. Diverse tellers from around the country will tell stories reflecting a variety of cultures, beliefs, and experiences. Performances run 45-60 minutes, followed by discussion. An American Sign Language interpreter will be provided for all events. This month’s program features Ray Christian and will be held in the River Room.

Friday

10:30 a.m.: Shake, rattle and roll story time for families with children of all ages. Registration is required. This event will be held at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. This is a repeat of Wednesday’s program.

4:30 p.m.: Teen Advisory Group meeting via Zoom. Register to receive a link to this event.

Saturday

10:30 a.m.: Fairy Tea for children ages 3 and up. Join the Queen of the Fairies at this special teatime! Enjoy dancing, snacks and more. Participants are encouraged to wear party attire or costume. Wings are welcome. Registration is required, space is limited; each child must be registered for this event. Patrons should choose to register for one of two sessions: 10:30am or at 11:30am. Library officials cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens. This outdoor event will be held at the Ward Oates Amphitheater.

