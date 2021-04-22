paul sawyier public library

Monday

6:30 p.m. Virtual Teen Game Night, for those in grades 6-12. Register at pspl.org for a link to this event.

7 p.m. Mystery Book Discussion Group meets via Zoom to discuss "The Word is Murder" by Anthony Horowitz.

Tuesday

7 p.m. Virtual Family Night with kids of all ages. Join us for activities all about movement! Register for this event to receive a link to the program.

Wednesday

6 p.m. Yoga for Beginners with Grace Rogers will be available on the library Facebook page.

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Curse of the Strahd with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Friday

6:30 p.m. Family Game Night via Zoom. Families with kids of all ages can have fun answering simple questions during virtual family game night.

One-On-One Technology Sessions available by appointment

One-On-One Technology Sessions are now available by appointment. Technology Librarian Ernie Dixon will assist you with questions about your electronic devices and help set up the device to use eBooks and streaming movies. Call 502-352-2665 x109 or email ernie@pspl.org.

