10:30 a.m.: Drive through our Tape Town for families with children of all ages. There will be plenty of tape roads connecting different parts of an interactive town. Use the library’s cars and trucks or bring your own. Choose from one of three times: 10:30 a.m.-noon, 3-4:30 p.m. or 6-7:30 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. This event will be in the Youth Services Program room.
5:30 p.m.: Join Kristie Powe, president of Focus on Race Relations (FORR), for a community discussion focusing on the journey of Frankfort from 1964 to present as it relates to race relations. What has changed since the Civil Rights Act was signed into law in Kentucky in January of 1966? Let’s talk about it! This discussion will be held in the River Room.
Tuesday
10:30 a.m.: Movie Day for families with children of all ages. Choose from one of three times: 10:30 a.m.-noon, 3-4:30 p.m. or 6-7:30 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
6 p.m.: Story by Story, a monthly storytelling series for adults and mature teens. Performances run 45-60 minutes, followed by discussion. This month’s program features storyteller Donna Washington. Please register online at pspl.org or by calling the library. Join us in the River Room.
Wednesday
3 p.m.: Puzzle fun for families with children of all ages in the Youth Program Room. There will be a variety of puzzles to choose from.
6 p.m.: Poetry readings by Kentucky poets Victor Depta, Carrie Green and Greg Pape. A signing will follow with books available for purchase. This event will be held in the River Room.
Thursday
4 p.m.: Board Games for families with children of ages in the Youth Program Room.
6:30 p.m.: Board Games for teens in grades 6-12 in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
Friday
The library will close at noon in observance of Good Friday. Regular hours will resume on Saturday.
Saturday
1 p.m.: Poetry Blitz for teens in grades 6-12 will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
