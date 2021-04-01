Monday

6:30 p.m. Teen Book Discussion Group, for those in grades 6-12, will meet to discuss "Steelheart" by Brandon Sanderson. Register for a link at pspl.org to join this virtual event.

Tuesday

7 p.m. Virtual Family Night with kids of all ages. Join us for STEAM activities using eggs. Register for this event to receive a link to the program.

Wednesday

7 p.m. The library and Together Frankfort invite the community to hear from Holocaust survivor John Rosenberg, who is today one of Kentucky's best known champions for social justice. The Rosenberg family escaped Nazi Germany when John was a boy, and came to America in 1940. Mr. Rosenberg will talk about the Holocaust and its importance to us today. Register online to receive a link for this special event.

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Curse of the Strahd with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord. https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB

Thursday

6:30 p.m. Through the use of ScratchJr, become more familiar with technology and its applications in this coding introduction for kids. Registration is required to receive a link to join this program. Please note: two devices (i.e. a smart phone and a tablet) are required to participate in this event.

Friday

4:30 p.m. Teens in grades 6-12, what have you been reading and watching? Have you been creating art and writing? Share and discuss it all at Fandom with Friends! Registration is required to receive a link to join this program.

