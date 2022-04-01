Monday

6 p.m.: Virtual Improv Game Night for teens in grades 6-12. Register at pspl.org to receive a link to this event.

Tuesday

10:30 a.m.: Family Obstacle Course at Juniper Hill Park. Meet at the Jack Williams Pavilion.

4:30 p.m.: Simple Science experiments for all ages. This event will be held in the River Room. Please register online for this in-person event.

Wednesday

4:30 p.m.: Kids, grades K-2, celebrate spring by creating colorful seed bombs. Registration is required. This event will be held in the River Room.

6 p.m.: Teens in grades 6-12, turn old CDs and cassette tapes into aesthetic décor. Paint unique designs to create the perfect look. Registration is required. Meet in the River Room.

6 p.m.: Virtual Yoga with Grace Rogers on the Library Facebook page.

7 p.m.: Virtual RPG, Fateful Rescue. For more information, go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

10:30 a.m.: Family Putt-Putt Golf in the River Room. Registration is required. Adults pick one time slot for the family.

6 p.m.: Virtual Dungeons & Dragons for teens in grades 6-12. Register to receive a link to join this event.

6:30 p.m.: Film Discussion on "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum." This event will be held in the River Room. There are spaces available so if interested in joining please contact cindy@pspl.org to register.

6:30 p.m.: Tweens in grades 3-5, express your creativity and make an air-dry clay tray. Register online for this in-person event. Join us in the Youth Services Program Room.

Friday

4:30 p.m.: Virtual Fandom with Friends for teens in grades 6-12. Register online to receive a link to this event.

Saturday

10 a.m.: Breakfast With a Book discussion group will meet in the River Room to discuss Judy Blume’s novel "Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret."

10:30 a.m.: Fairy Tea for children ages 3 and up. Join the Queen of the Fairies at this special teatime! Enjoy dancing, snacks and more. Participants are encouraged to wear party attire or costume. Wings are welcome. Registration is required, space is limited; each child must be registered for this event. Patrons should choose to register for one of two sessions — 10:30 a.m. or at 11:30 a.m. We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy or other allergens. This outdoor event will be held at the Ward Oates Amphitheater.

