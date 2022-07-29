Thursday

6:30 p.m.: Join us for a discussion of the 2017 film "Wasted!: The Story of Food Waste," produced by former celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain. This documentary discusses how millions of tons of food are wasted every year and what certain chefs, entrepreneurs and activists are doing to prevent it. The film features interviews with celebrity chefs and food scientists. "Wasted!" is available for viewing via the library’s free streaming service, Kanopy. If you are a first-time Kanopy user, you will need to create an account using a valid email address, a password of your choosing and your 12-digit library card number. For individuals having trouble accessing Kanopy, the library has a limited number of DVDs available for pick-up (first come, first served). No registration necessary. This event will be held in the Community Room. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription