Monday
6:30 p.m. Game Night for teens in grades 6-12. Registration is required. Meet at the waterfall at Cove Spring Park. Register at pspl.org.
Tuesday
6 p.m. Story time all about bubbles for families with children of all ages. Registration is not required. Meet at the Todd House across the street from the library.
7 p.m. Join Stuart Sanders as he discusses his latest book, "Murder on the Ohio Belle." Sanders, the former executive director of the Perryville Battlefield Preservation Association, is the author of four books. Please register online to receive a Zoom link to join this author event.
Wednesday
10:30 a.m. A story time all about cars for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program.
4:30 p.m. Edible science for children in grades K-2. Explore the science of yeast by making your own homemade bread in a bag! Registration is required. All participants will meet in the garden at Liberty Hall. Parents/Guardians are welcome to walk the gardens of Liberty Hall during the program.
6 p.m. Virtual Yoga for Beginners with Grace Rogers. Please go to the library Facebook page to follow along.
7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Fateful Rescue with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.
Thursday
11 a.m. Picnic on the Lawn for families with kids of all ages. Bring your blanket and picnic lunch and join us on the lawn of the Old State Capitol for story time! Registration is not required.
6:30 p.m. Kentucky Book Discussion Group meets via Zoom to discuss "A Moonbow Night" by Laura Frantz.
Friday
10:30 a.m. A story time all about cars for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program. This is a repeat of the program held on Wednesday.
Saturday
10 a.m. Breakfast With a Book Discussion Group will meet at the library in the Sower Board Room to discuss "Franny and Zooey" by J.D. Salinger.
