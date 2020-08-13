Tuesday
6:30 p.m. Booksmart Virtual Trivia Night. Test your knowledge with this virtual trivia night for adults! August is "Romance Awareness Month," so this month's theme will be literary romance. Register online to receive a link to this event via a secure, online meeting. A prize will be awarded to the winner, but you must have a valid PSPL library card to qualify.
6:30 p.m. Virtual Story time for families with children of all ages with the book "Chicka Chicka Boom Boom." Let's help the letters find things to do after falling off the coconut tree! Registration online for this live, virtual event. After registering, patrons will receive a link to join this event via a secure, online meeting.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. Kids in grades K-2 use everyday household items to perform some wacky and wonderful science experiments! Register online to receive a link to join this live, virtual event via a secure online meeting. After registering, patrons will be contacted by PSPL staff to arrange pickup of program materials.
Thursday
6:30 p.m. Kentucky Book Discussion Group will meet via ZOOM to discuss the novel "Cherokee America" by Margaret Verble.
