Tuesday

6:30 p.m. Families with kids of all ages, embark on a virtual scavenger hunt from your home! Register online and you'll receive a link to join the event via a secure, online meeting.

Wednesday

4:30 p.m. Coffee Filter Art for kids in grades K-2. Create some colorful and amazing art using everyday household items during this virtual workshop! Register online you'll receive a link to join this live, virtual event via a secure online meeting. After registering, you will be contacted by PSPL staff to arrange pickup of program materials.

Temporary library hours

• 2-6 p.m., Monday-Wednesday 

• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

• Closed Sunday 

Special hours

Special hours for seniors and at-risk library patrons are noon-2 p.m. on Mondays. Contactless curbside service is available 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

