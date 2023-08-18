4:30 p.m.:Simple science experiments for families with children of all ages in the Youth Services Program Room. Registration is required.
6 p.m.:Migrating monarch butterflies can be seen in Kentucky from late August through October. Join wildlife biologist Michaela Rogers, with the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources, to learn about the biology of this species and the great migration the butterflies make to the high elevation fir forests of Mexico each fall. Participants will also learn about how they can get involved in monitoring monarchs. This program will take place in the River Room and is sponsored by the Frankfort Audubon Society and the library. All are welcome.
6:30 p.m.:Family Game Night will take place in the Youth Services Program Room. Register one adult member of your family at pspl.org for the event.
Wednesday
6 p.m.:Book Babies story time for children ages 0-24 months. Register for the program, which will take place in the Youth Services Program Room.
6 p.m.:Yoga for Beginners led by Grace Rogers will take place in the River Room. Registration is required to attend this program.
Thursday
6:30 p.m.:Teens in grades 6-12 will learn about the wondrous native plants of Kentucky and make their own nature loom. Registration is not required.
Friday
10:30 a.m.:Reading By the River traditional story time for families with children of all ages. Meet at the Oates Amphitheater.
Saturday
10 a.m.:The Gathering of Authors is a celebration of Kentucky’s rich literary tradition! PSPL is proud to welcome authors from across the bluegrass as they sell and sign their books and talk with you — the reader! The event is an excellent opportunity to meet some of your favorite authors in a casual atmosphere. Stop by the River Room to chat with our participants, and be sure to pick up their newest releases!
11 a.m.:Teens in grades 6-12 will hang out with friends and play their favorite games on Nintendo Switch, Jackbox, board games or a bit of everything! Meet in the Youth Services Program Room. Registration is not required.
