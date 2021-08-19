Monday

6:30 p.m. Game Night for teens in grades 6-12. Registration is required to receive a link to join this event. Register at pspl.org.

7 p.m. Mystery Book Discussion Group meets via Zoom to discuss "Still Life" by Louise Penny.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. A story time with the book “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program.

4:30 p.m. Tweens, grades 3-5, work together to find clues, solve puzzles to escape the garden at Liberty Hall. Registration is required. All participants will meet behind the Orlando Brown house. Parents/Guardians are welcome to walk the gardens of Liberty Hall during the program. 

6 p.m. Virtual Yoga for Beginners with Grace Rogers. Please go to the library Facebook page to follow along.

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Fateful Rescue with Dungeon Master William Thrasher.  Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

7 p.m. Join the Frankfort Audubon Society for another virtual educational event in our bird identification series. This presentation will focus on three groups of insectivore birds: swifts, swallows and nighthawks. Participants will learn key visual and audio cues to identify them while stationary or gliding in the sky. This event will be interactive with quizzes and plenty of opportunities to ask questions. All ages are welcome. Register online for a Zoom link to this program.

Friday

10:30 a.m. A story time with the book “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program. This is a repeat of Wednesday’s storytime event.

Saturday

10 a.m. Kona Ice Truck will be at the library until 2 p.m. Check out books and show your receipt to get a free snow cone.

Summer book sale begins Wednesday

Summer Book Sale will be held in the River Room Wednesday, Aug. 25 through Saturday, Aug. 28. Books will be marked $1 or less. 

