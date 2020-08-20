Monday
6 p.m. Virtual Tabletop RPGs using online tools such as Discord and Roll20 to explore worlds of the imagination. To register, or for further details, contact jonathan@pspl.org or visit https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord.
6:30 p.m. Virtual Teen Book Discussion Group meets for discussion of "Artemis Fowl" by Eoin Colfer. Register and receive a link to join this live, virtual program via a secure online meeting. After registering, patrons will be contacted by PSPL staff to arrange to pick up a copy of the book.
7 p.m. Mystery Book Discussion Group will meet via Zoom to discuss "The Scent of Murder" by Kylie Logan. If you have questions or wish to join the discussion, please contact jaci@pspl.org.
Tuesday
6:30 p.m. Families with kids of all ages, discover ways to use pantry items to create a masterpiece during our Pantry Art program. Registration is required for this live virtual event. After registering, patrons will receive a link to join this event via a secure online platform.
Thursday
7 p.m. The Louisville & Nashville Railroad by Postcard: Cincinnati to Corbin. Join local railroad expert Charles Bogart as he takes you on a journey over the Louisville & Nashville Railroad KC Subdivision, Cincinnati to Corbin, via postcards of the era. Register online to receive a link to this event via a secure, online meeting. For more information, contact Diane Dehoney at diane@pspl.org.
Saturday
11 a.m. Families with kids of all ages, celebrate the dog days of summer with stories and crafts! Registration is required for this live, virtual event. After registering, patrons will receive a link to join this event via a secure online meeting.
