Monday

6 p.m. For teens in grades 6-12, to learn about sculpture at Josephine Sculpture Park with Artist-in-Residence, Jonathan Forrence. Registration is required. Meet at JSP. Register for the event at pspl.org.

Tuesday

7 p.m. "The Louisville & Nashville Railroad by Postcard: Winchester to Corbin" will be presented by Charles Bogart. In this last program of the L&N series, you will travel from Winchester to Corbin, Kentucky, viewing both railroad and commercial locations in between. Register online to receive a link to this Zoom event.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. A story time with "Pete the Cat" for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program.

4:30 p.m. Children, grades K-2, create your own wacky weather in a mason jar. Registration is required. All participants will meet on the lawn of the Old State Capitol.

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Fateful Rescue with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Friday

10:30 a.m. A story time with "Pete the Cat" for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program. This is a repeat of Wednesday’s story time event.

4:30 p.m. For teens in grades 6-12, meet together via Zoom for discussion on great books you’ve read. Registration is required to receive a Zoom link to this event.

