Monday
6:30 p.m. Teens in grades 6-12, join us for virtual paint night. Learn to use watercolors and salt to create jellyfish seascapes. Register online for this virtual program and receive a link to join the event via a secure, online meeting. A watercolor kit will be provided for this program. After registering, patrons will be contacted to arrange pickup.
Tuesday
6:30 p.m. Families with kids of all ages, join us for moose stories, crafts and activities based on the book "Moose on the Loose." Registration is required for this live virtual event. After registering, patrons will receive a link to join this event via a secure online platform.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. Tweens in grades 3-5, grab your detective hat and magnifying glass and embark on your own virtual scavenger hunt using everyday items from home. Registration is required for this live, virtual event. After registering, patrons will receive a link to join this event via a secure online meeting.
Thursday
2:30 p.m. Tweens and teens in grades 3-12, test your knowledge of Kentucky history at this fun, virtual history event. Registration is required to receive a link to join this event. Participants will also be emailed information packets prior to the event.
Saturday
9:30 a.m. Breakfast With a Book Discussion Group will meet via Zoom to discuss the 1929 Oliver LaFarge novel "Laughing Boy." All participants will receive a link to join this virtual meeting.
