Paul Sawyier Public Library logo

Monday

5:30 p.m.: Join Focus on Race Relations (FORR) and PSPL to discuss the rise of derogatory terms in public schools and if/how it is affecting our children. Should teachers do more? Should we do more? Let's talk about it! This discussion will take place in the Community Room.

