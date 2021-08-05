Tuesday

7 p.m. "Simple Justice: Kentucky Women Fight for the Vote" presented by Melanie Beals Goan, University of Kentucky. Register online at pspl.org to receive a link to this virtual presentation.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. Silly storytime for families with children of all ages. Meet at the Ward Oates Amphitheater.

6 p.m. Yoga for Beginners with Grace Rogers. Tune to the Library Facebook page to follow along.

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Fateful Rescue.Please register online as space is limited. For more information contact Jonathan@pspl.org.

Friday

10:30 a.m. Silly storytime for families with children of all ages. Meet at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. This is a repeat of Wednesday’s program.

4:30 p.m. Teens in grades 6-12, what have you been reading and watching? Share and discuss it all at Fandom With Friends. Register online to receive a link to join this program.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription