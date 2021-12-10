Monday

6:30 p.m.: Virtual Teen Game Hour. Register at pspl.org to receive a link to join this event.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m.: Reading By the River at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. A story time centered around the book "If You Take a Mouse to the Movies" for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver.

4:30 p.m.: Kids in grades K-2 celebrate the season by creating your own snow globe. Meet at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Registration is required and may be done online.

6 p.m.: Yoga for Beginners presented by Grace Rogers. Join us live on Facebook.

7 p.m.: Virtual RPG, Fateful Rescue. For more information, go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

6:30 p.m.: Virtual Dungeons & Dragons for teens in grades 6-12. Register online to receive a link to this event.

Friday

10:30 a.m.: Reading By the River at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. A story time centered around the book "If You Take a Mouse to the Movies" for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver. This is a repeat of Wednesday’s program.

Food drive taking place through Dec. 19

The Paul Sawyier Public Library is sponsoring a food drive through Dec. 19 for the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County. Donations can be left in the lobby of the library. Long lasting food items such as pasta, rice, dried beans and fruit, canned soups, vegetables and meat, peanut butter and cereal would be appreciated.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription