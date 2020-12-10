The Paul Sawyier Public Library is closed to in-person service, but is providing curbside service. Items can be placed on hold via pspl.org or call 502-352-2665 to request items be held and schedule a pickup time.  

Monday

6:30 p.m. Teen Book Discussion Group meets to discuss Veronica Roth’s novel "Divergent." Register online for a link to this event.

Tuesday

6:30 p.m. Families with kids of all ages, join us for a virtual holiday scavenger hunt. Registration is required to receive a link to join this event.   

Wednesday

4:30 p.m. Kids, in grades K-2, celebrate the holiday season by creating and decorating a tree. Registration is required to receive a link to this live virtual event. You will be contacted to schedule a time to pick up the kit for this program.  

6:30 p.m. Yoga for Beginners will premiere on the PSPL Facebook page.  

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Curse of the Strahd with Dungeon Master William Thrasher, session 9. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

2:30 p.m. Virtual At-Home Hangout for grades 3-12. Put your holiday knowledge to the test with a trivia contest.  

6:30 p.m. Make Sugar Cookies. Join Cindy to learn how to make, bake and decorate perfect sugar cookies for the holiday season. Full instructions and ingredient list will be posted on the PSPL website and Facebook page ahead of time if you would like to follow along at home. This virtual event will be livestreamed on the PSPL Facebook page. No registration necessary.

Friday

4:30 p.m. Virtual Teen Advisory Group meeting. Register online to receive a link to join the meeting.

Saturday

9:30 a.m. Breakfast With a Book will meet via Zoom to discuss Tom Wolfe’s classic book about the first Americans in space, "The Right Stuff." 

