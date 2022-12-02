The library will be closed Friday, Dec. 9, for a staff in-service training day. Regular hours will resume Saturday.
Monday
6:30 p.m.: Chuck Welsko, Kentucky Historical Society, the Civil War Governors of Kentucky Digital Documentary Edition (CWGK), will discuss how Kentuckians navigated the chaos of war, emancipation and everyday life during the war. His talk will also discuss how the digital project team conducts their work and KHS’ plans for adding another 10,000 documents to the project site. This event will be held in the River Room.
6:30 p.m.: Teens in grades 6-12, create a glowing lantern out of everyday items to celebrate the Winter Solstice and holiday season. Please register for this event which will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.
Tuesday
6 p.m.: Join us for an Evening of Poetry from Kentucky State University featuring readings by the students and instructors of KSU's Fall 2022 "Writing Poetry" course. Readers include: Preston Pearl, India Perry, Amanda Peyton, Rachana Rahman, Peter Smith (faculty), Richard Taylor (faculty) and Gashaw Lake (Dean Emeritus). This event will be held in the River Room.
6:30 p.m.: Pint-Size Storytime for children ages 4 and under. Registration is required for this event which will be in the Youth Services Program Room.
Wednesday
10:30 a.m.: Parent & Tots Storytime will be held in the Youth Services Program Room. Please register online.
11:30 a.m.: Preschool Storytime for children ages 4-5 and their parent or caregiver in the Youth Services Program Room. Registration is required.
4:30 p.m.: Tweens in grades 3-5, get creative in the kitchen and make a holiday-themed treat. Compete on a team to make the most amazing cupcake creations. Registration is required. Join us in the Youth Services Program Room.
6 p.m.: Paul Sawyier Public Library, in partnership with Frankfort-based publisher Broadstone Books, presents an evening of poetry featuring New York poets Susan H. Case and Margo Taft Stever, together with emeritus Kentucky State Poet Laureate Jeff Worley. This event will be held in the River Room.
Saturday
1 p.m.: November was National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo), and we would like to celebrate all our local writers who participated. During this event, writers will read 5-10 minute excerpts of their 2022 NaNoWriMo novels, discuss their work and answer questions. Come by and meet your new favorite local writer in the River Room.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.