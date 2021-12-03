Monday

6:30 p.m.: Virtual Teen Game Hour. Register at pspl.org to receive a link to join this event.

7 p.m.: Frankfort Civil War Round Table: The Effect of the Third System of Coastal Defense on the American Civil War presented by John R. Weaver II. Register to receive a link to this virtual event.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m.: Reading By the River at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. A story time all about the gingerbread man for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver.

4:30 p.m.: Kids in grades 3-5 celebrate the season by decorating a holiday tree. Meet at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Registration is required and may be done online.

7 p.m.: Virtual RPG, Fateful Rescue. For more information, go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

6:30 p.m.: Let Cindy and Diane help you avoid a heartbreaking gingerbread house fail this year. Join them for tips and tricks to ensure your festive construction is still standing when you ring in the new year! No registration necessary. The video will premiere on the library's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Friday

10:30 a.m.: Reading By the River at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. A story time all about the gingerbread man for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver. This is a repeat of Wednesday’s program.

4:30 p.m.: Teens in grades 6-12, what have you been reading and watching? Have you been creating art and writing? Share and discuss it all at Fandom with Friends! Registration is required to receive a link to this event.

Saturday

9:30 a.m.: Breakfast With a Book discussion group meets via Zoom to discuss "The Stone Diaries" by Carol Shields.

Food drive ends Dec. 19

The library is sponsoring a food drive through Dec. 19 for the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County. Donations can be left in the lobby of the library. Long lasting food items such as pasta, rice, dried beans and fruit, canned soups, vegetables and meat, peanut butter and cereal would be appreciated.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription