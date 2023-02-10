Monday

6 p.m.: Longtime sports anchor and reporter, Alan Cutler, will be discussing his book "Cut to the Chase," along with co-author Dr. John Huang. A book signing will follow with copies of the book available for purchase. This event will be held in the River Room.

