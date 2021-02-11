Library closed Monday
The library will be closed Monday, Feb. 15, in observance of President’s Day. The book drop will be open for the return of materials.
Tuesday
6:30 p.m. Families with kids of all ages, join us for LEGO Challenge. Registration is required to receive a link to join this event.
7 p.m. Celebrate Black History Month by joining us for trivia night! Test your knowledge and learn something new as we explore African American history and achievement. Categories will include Arts & Entertainment, Science & Innovation, Sports and History. Register online for a link to this virtual special event.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. Happy Birthday Mr. President Virtual Workshop for kids in grades K-2. Registration is required to receive a link to join this event. Contact the library to arrange pick-up of the crafting kit.
7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Curse of the Strahd with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord. https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB
Thursday
6:30 p.m. Kentucky Book Group meets via Zoom to discuss Water Street by Crystal Wilkinson. If you are interested in joining this book club, please contact the library for more information.
Friday
4:30 p.m. Teen Game Hour with Jackbox Games. Register for a link to this live virtual event.
NOTEWORTHY
We are pleased to announce the addition of The New York Times to our digital resources. This digital access program will provide 24-hour daily access online or through an app via a redemption code. Access the New York Times by visiting the library’s Research page then by clicking on Magazine & Newspaper Articles. Provide library card number and create an account.
