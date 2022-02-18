Monday

The Paul Sawyier Public Library will be closed in observance of President’s Day. Regular hours will resume Tuesday. The book drop on the Wapping Street side of the building will be open for returns.

Tuesday

7 p.m.: Learn to play "Paranoia," the classic RPG of secret missions, hidden agendas and treasonous plots in a dystopian future, where you can't trust anyone, not even your clone! No registration necessary, just follow the link below to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord. For more information, contact Jonathan Sands at jonathan@pspl.org.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m.: Reading By the River at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. A story time all about llamas for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver.

4:30 p.m.: Kids, in grades K-2, celebrate the birthdays of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. Registration is required. Please meet in front of the lockers behind the library. Register at pspl.org.

Thursday

6:30 p.m.: Monsters In Their Own Words Book Discussion Group will meet via Zoom to discuss "The Invisible Man" by H.G. Wells. This discussion is not yet full so if interested please stop by the library or call for more information.

Friday

10:30 a.m.: Reading By the River at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. A story time all about llamas for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver. This is a repeat of Wednesday’s program.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription