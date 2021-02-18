Monday

6:30 p.m. Teen Game Hour with "Among Us." This game requires a smartphone or tablet. Register for a link to this live virtual event at www.pspl.org

7 p.m. Mystery Book Discussion Group meets via Zoom to discuss "Broken Places" by Tracy Clark.

Tuesday

6:30 p.m. Families with kids of all ages, join us for a winter scavenger hunt. Registration is required to receive a link to join this event.

6:30 p.m. Teen Craft Night. Please register for a link to this virtual event. A crafting kit will be provided.

6:30 p.m. Join Tamera Magee, Franklin County Extension Agent, to learn the basics of caring for and cooking with cast iron cookware. This live virtual event will premiere on the Library’s Facebook page.

Wednesday

6 p.m. Yoga for Beginners with Grace Rogers. This event will be featured on the library’s Facebook page.

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Curse of the Strahd with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord. https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB

Thursday

4:30 p.m. PokeClub for tweens and teens in grades 3-12 meets virtually. Register to receive a link to this live event.

7 p.m. Virtual film discussion of the documentary "I Am Not Your Negro," based on James Baldwin's unfinished book. Register to receive a link to this virtual event. Registrants will be contacted to schedule pick-up of a copy of the DVD to view prior to the discussion.

Friday

4:30 p.m. Teen Advisory Group meets virtually.

Saturday

9:30 a.m. Breakfast With a Book Discussion Group meets via Zoom to discuss "Kindred" by Octavia Butler. 

