Monday
6:30 p.m. Teen Game Hour with "Among Us." This game requires a smartphone or tablet. Register for a link to this live virtual event at www.pspl.org
7 p.m. Mystery Book Discussion Group meets via Zoom to discuss "Broken Places" by Tracy Clark.
Tuesday
6:30 p.m. Families with kids of all ages, join us for a winter scavenger hunt. Registration is required to receive a link to join this event.
6:30 p.m. Teen Craft Night. Please register for a link to this virtual event. A crafting kit will be provided.
6:30 p.m. Join Tamera Magee, Franklin County Extension Agent, to learn the basics of caring for and cooking with cast iron cookware. This live virtual event will premiere on the Library’s Facebook page.
Wednesday
6 p.m. Yoga for Beginners with Grace Rogers. This event will be featured on the library’s Facebook page.
7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Curse of the Strahd with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord. https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB
Thursday
4:30 p.m. PokeClub for tweens and teens in grades 3-12 meets virtually. Register to receive a link to this live event.
7 p.m. Virtual film discussion of the documentary "I Am Not Your Negro," based on James Baldwin's unfinished book. Register to receive a link to this virtual event. Registrants will be contacted to schedule pick-up of a copy of the DVD to view prior to the discussion.
Friday
4:30 p.m. Teen Advisory Group meets virtually.
Saturday
9:30 a.m. Breakfast With a Book Discussion Group meets via Zoom to discuss "Kindred" by Octavia Butler.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.